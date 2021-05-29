La Crosse Weather Forecast
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.