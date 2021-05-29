Cancel
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse Weather Forecast

La Crosse Digest
 16 days ago

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aFR8UKI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Crosse, KS
With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Rush County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RUSH COUNTY UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Crosse. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Crosse and Hargrave.
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Law enforcement also reports of water over highway 96 near Alexander and reports of over 2 inches of rain in Alexander. Some locations that will experience flooding include La Crosse, McCracken, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Alexander, Hargrave and Nekoma.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pfeifer, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loretta around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Otis and Bison. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.