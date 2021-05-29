La Crosse Weather Forecast

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely during night High 60 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.