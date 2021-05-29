Cancel
Belfield, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfield

 16 days ago

BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFR8TRZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

