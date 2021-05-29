Peach Springs Daily Weather Forecast
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.