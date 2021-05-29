Peach Springs Daily Weather Forecast

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.