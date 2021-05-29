4-Day Weather Forecast For Howard
HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.