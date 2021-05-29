Cancel
Howard, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Howard

Howard Journal
 16 days ago

HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFR8QnO00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Howard, SD
With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

