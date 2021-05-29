Cancel
Caliente, NV

Caliente Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 16 days ago

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFR8OHA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caliente News Watch

Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
