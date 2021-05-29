Caliente Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
