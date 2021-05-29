Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, WA

Weather Forecast For Springdale

Posted by 
Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 16 days ago

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFR8Lcz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
21
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Springdale, WAPosted by
Springdale Voice

Get weather-ready — Springdale’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Springdale: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;