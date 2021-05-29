Rhinelander Daily Weather Forecast
RHINELANDER, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.