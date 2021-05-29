4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.