4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
