Las Vegas, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 16 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFR8Iyo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mora County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mora; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southwestern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 344 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tierra Monte to 10 miles south of Trujillo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Mora, La Cueva, Maes, Storrie Lake State Park, Ledoux, Sapello, Trujillo, Valmora and Tierra Monte. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 348 and 383. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 2 and 46. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Guadalupe County, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Miguel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES At 412 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from La Cueva to 6 miles southeast of Trujillo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Valmora, Maes, Watrous, Storrie Lake State Park, Trujillo, Trementina and Shoemaker. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 349 and 382. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 3 and 46. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTH CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Rosa Lake State Park, or 11 miles north of Santa Rosa, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern and east central New Mexico.