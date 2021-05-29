Cancel
Geneva, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Geneva

Posted by 
Geneva News Alert
 16 days ago

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFR8GDM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

