Daily Weather Forecast For Geneva
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
