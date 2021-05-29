Daily Weather Forecast For Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night High 63 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



