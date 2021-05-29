Cancel
Environment

Forrest. City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 16 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aFR8ERu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forrest City, AR
