Camden Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ouachita River At Camden. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 31.0 feet on Monday May 24. However, this forecast is based upon future rainfall, continue to monitor future forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 21.9 Mon 9 AM 20.3 22.7 26.8 31.0 1 PM 5/24