Environment

Camden Daily Weather Forecast

Camden Daily
 16 days ago

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camden, AR
