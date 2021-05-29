Cancel
Newberry, SC

Newberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aFR897W00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newberry, SC
