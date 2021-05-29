Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Perry

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 16 days ago

PERRY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFR88En00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
35
Followers
179
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Perry, FLPosted by
Perry News Alert

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Perry

(PERRY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Perry Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Perry, FLPosted by
Perry News Alert

Perry is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PERRY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Perry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Perry, FLPosted by
Perry News Alert

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Perry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Perry: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;