De Soto Weather Forecast

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aFR87M400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.


Here’s the cheapest gas in De Soto Saturday

(DE SOTO, MO) Depending on where you fill up in De Soto, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 614 North Main. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Phillips 66 at 900 Peach Tree Plaza Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Get weather-ready — De Soto’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in De Soto: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...