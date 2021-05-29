Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(MOUNT STERLING, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Mount Sterling Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Sterling:

Saturday, May 29 Chance drizzle in the day; while chance drizzle then mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



