Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mountain Home News Watch
 16 days ago

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aFR85ac00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountain Home, ID
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

