Pampa, TX

A cloudy Saturday in Pampa today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pampa Voice
 16 days ago

(PAMPA, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pampa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFR83pA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

