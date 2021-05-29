A cloudy Saturday in Pampa today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(PAMPA, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pampa:
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
