Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Alexander City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 16 days ago

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFR82wR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
103
Followers
182
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alexander City, ALPosted by
Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alexander City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.