Alexander City Daily Weather Forecast
ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.