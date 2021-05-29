Weather Forecast For Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.