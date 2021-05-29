Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne Weather Forecast

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 16 days ago

FORT PAYNE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

