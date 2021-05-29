Cancel
Douglas, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Douglas

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 16 days ago

DOUGLAS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.