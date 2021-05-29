Weather Forecast For Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
