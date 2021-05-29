Weather Forecast For Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



