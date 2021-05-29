Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Glade, FL

Weather Forecast For Belle Glade

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 16 days ago

BELLE GLADE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aFR7yVL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
65
Followers
198
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Belle Glade

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Belle Glade, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 105 Us-27 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Thursday sun alert in Belle Glade — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELLE GLADE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belle Glade. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
Belle Glade Journal

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BELLE GLADE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belle Glade. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!