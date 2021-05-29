3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Pendleton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Own one of the most beautiful North Hill homes in Pendleton. This historic home, the Hamley House, sits at the end of a gated road in complete privacy above the Umatilla River with an incredible view up the river to the Blue Mountains. This home has all the charm of a century old home with gorgeous woodwork and trim throughout, yet it has been completely remodeled and updated. Floor to ceiling windows and a sunroom allow you to experience the open hillsides and river view.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrew Bryan, Oregon East Realty at 541-523-5871</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautifully Updated Farmhouse w/High End Finishes on over 10 acres w/3 Acres of Water Rights! Main level offers Office~Bedroom~ FullBth, Living/Great Rooms w/soaring ceilings~New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring~New Paint and Light Fixtures. Master is HUGE w/Ensuite, Sauna & Soak Tub. Two Add. large Rooms & Fam Hall Bth. Relax in the SunRoom on the back porch, watch your horses graze. Shop is 2300 Sq Ft w/concrete & gravel floor, 3 Stall Barn w/insulated tack room & a Detached 572 Sg ft outbuilding.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Denise Crane, RE/MAX Equity Group at 503-666-2020</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Set in the ever popular McKay neighborhood, this one level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features updated kitchen and baths, with custom cabinets, quartz counters and new appliances. Flow from the formal dining room to the living room with picture window, and recessed lighting. Quality trims and solid wood doors enhance the decor throughout. Bathroom in the Master. Storage. You will appreciate the outside complete with underground sprinklers, storage shed and BBQ deck. Location!, Location!, Location!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 1900 Turn of the Century Vintage Home 5 bed/2bath. Investment Rental Property! Originally built as a 2 family dwelling currently a single family. Beautiful stained glass windows, moldings, door and trim details. Main floor:2 bedrooms/1bath, family and dining rooms, kitchen with breakfast nook, mudroom with washer/dryer. Barbeque on back deck. Exterior and interior entrance to upper unit: 3 bedrooms/1 bath, kitchen. Gas furnace/hot water, 12x30 Workshop. Sold as-is. Let tenant pay the mortgage!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimee Haguewood, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>