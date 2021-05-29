Weather Forecast For Altus

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 61 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.