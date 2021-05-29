Cancel
Altus, OK

Weather Forecast For Altus

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 16 days ago

ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFR7wjt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Altus News Beat

Altus is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(ALTUS, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Altus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Effective: 2021-05-16 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harmon; Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-16 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Gould to 3 miles west of Quanah to 4 miles northeast of Chalk, moving east at 45 mph. Rain and any hail, along with the potential for stronger winds, will lag at least 10 minutes behind the initial wind shift. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Hollis, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Gould, Thalia, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare, Copper Breaks State Park and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Kiowa...western Tillman...southeastern Jackson...northwestern Wichita and central Wilbarger Counties Until 1215 AM CDT AT 1141 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Altus to 5 miles north of Fargo to near Lockett, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Altus, Vernon, Frederick, Snyder, Tipton, Mountain Park, Davidson, Manitou, Elmer, Headrick, Altus Air Force Base, Harrold, Fargo, Humphreys, Oklaunion and Hess.
Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Comanche; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.