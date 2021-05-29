Weather Forecast For Altus
ALTUS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.