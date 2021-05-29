Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

A rainy Saturday in Uvalde — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 16 days ago

(UVALDE, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Uvalde, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Uvalde:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aFR7uyR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
52
Followers
172
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Rain Saturday#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Planning#Theater#Nws Data#Household Tasks#Retirement Savings#Bookkeeping#Student Loan#Forums#Money#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Monday has sun for Uvalde — 3 ways to make the most of it

(UVALDE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Uvalde. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Jump on Uvalde’s rainy forecast today

(UVALDE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Uvalde Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Uvalde weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uvalde: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;