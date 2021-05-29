Sunnyside Daily Weather Forecast
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
