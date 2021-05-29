Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Saturday sun alert in Hannibal — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hannibal Times
 16 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) A sunny Saturday is here for Hannibal, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hannibal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aFR7rKG00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

