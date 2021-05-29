Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells Daily Weather Forecast

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
MINERAL WELLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aFR7qRX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mineral Wells, TX
