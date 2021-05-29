Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Saturday sun alert in Bainbridge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Bainbridge Digest
 16 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bainbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bainbridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFR7pYo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bainbridge, GA
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

