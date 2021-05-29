Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 16 days ago

WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aFR7ovJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
89
Followers
187
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sc#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WALTERBORO, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walterboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Get weather-ready — Walterboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walterboro: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;