Walterboro Weather Forecast
WALTERBORO, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.