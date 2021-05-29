Weather Forecast For Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
