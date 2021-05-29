Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Weather Forecast For Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg News Beat
LAWRENCEBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aFR7n2a00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

