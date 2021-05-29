Cancel
River Falls, WI

Saturday sun alert in River Falls — 3 ways to take advantage of it

River Falls News Alert
 16 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) A sunny Saturday is here for River Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for River Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFR7m9r00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

River Falls, WI
With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

