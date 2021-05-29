Saturday sun alert in River Falls — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a spacious 2 story? This home is perfect for you! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage has a beautiful open floor plan. This Teak B boasts extra living space, a master suite with a walk-in closet, large kitchen, and main level laundry. Unfinished basement with available space for extra bedroom, full bath, and spacious family room.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Oranzo Oevering, Pinnacle Real Estate of WI, LLC at 715-243-0001</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! This incredible property could be yours. All the big stuff on the home has been professionally updated--windows/doors, exterior, decking, roof, gutters/downspouts, furnace/AC, retaining walls and more! CHECK OUT the deluxe X-tr "garage/shop/storage" -60x42 w/12ft ceilings, 220 electrical, concrete floor w/separate heated room! See supplements for more details on home/outbuilding. On 2.61 beautiful acres (approx. 3/4 acre professional prairie restoration) in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to I94 and just a 5 minute drive to downtown Hudson/River. Home sweet Home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dawn Fossler, RE/MAX Results at 651-735-1350</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning walk out rambler in the convenient and desirable neighborhood of Carmichael Ridge! This beautiful home shows like a model with all the high end finishes! Boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, light filled rooms, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, relaxing sun room, deck, heated garage with epoxy flooring. The fully finished walkout lower level offers 2 bedrooms, wet bar, huge recreational area for your family to enjoy, gym room, covered patio, and plenty of storage. Come see this meticulously maintained home with elegant custom finishes and attention to detail throughout.
Call to schedule your private showing!

Excellent opportunity to own this spacious townhome in fantastic Hudson location. Functional layout with dining room patio doors open to the deck off of the dining room. This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is a great alternative to a single-family home providing a more maintenance-free option. The location is ideal as it is within walking distance to schools, and just minutes from historic downtown Hudson. Hurry as these tend to move fast!