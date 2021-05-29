Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Mattoon

Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 16 days ago

MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aFR7lH800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mattoon, IL
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mattoon, IL
