Cleveland, GA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 16 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cleveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cleveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFR7jVg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

