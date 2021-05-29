Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Defuniak Springs Journal
 16 days ago

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR7icx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

