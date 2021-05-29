Defuniak Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.