Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City

Posted by 
Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 16 days ago

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFR7hkE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
80
Followers
175
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Slight Chance Showers#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morgan City, LAPosted by
Morgan City Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Morgan City right now

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Morgan City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon. Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3195 La-70, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...