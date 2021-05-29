Daily Weather Forecast For Morgan City
MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
