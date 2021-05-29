Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 16 days ago

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

