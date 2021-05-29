Cancel
Susanville, CA

Susanville Daily Weather Forecast

Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 16 days ago

SUSANVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aFR7aZ900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

