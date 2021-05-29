Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Saturday sun alert in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 16 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buffalo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFR7ZdI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

