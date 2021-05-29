Weather Forecast For Deming
DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
