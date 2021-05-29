Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 16 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Pikeville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pikeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aFR7Xrq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance light rain then chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance drizzle then areas of fog during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
161
Followers
186
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Rain Saturday#Chance Rain Showers#Slight Chance Drizzle#Ky#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Planning#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Get weather-ready — Pikeville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;