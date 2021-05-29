Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Pikeville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pikeville:

Saturday, May 29 Chance Light Rain High 56 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance light rain then chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance drizzle then areas of fog during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.