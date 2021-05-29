Cancel
Elko, NV

Weather Forecast For Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 16 days ago

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFR7V6O00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

