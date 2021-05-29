Weather Forecast For Elko
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
