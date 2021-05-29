Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

East Liverpool Updates
 16 days ago

EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aFR7UDf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Liverpool, OH
