Daily Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool
EAST. LIVERPOOL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
