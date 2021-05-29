Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

Weather Forecast For Brookhaven

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

