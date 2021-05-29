Cancel
Easton, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 16 days ago

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFR7Po200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Periods Of Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Periods of rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

