4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Periods Of Rain High 59 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Periods of rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 57 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.