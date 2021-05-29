4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton
EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods Of Rain
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.