Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 16 days ago

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0aFR7OAX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

