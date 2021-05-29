Aberdeen Daily Weather Forecast
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.