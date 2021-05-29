Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast

HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 54 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.