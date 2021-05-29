Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro Daily Weather Forecast

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 16 days ago

HILLSBORO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aFR7NHo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsboro, OH
