Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.