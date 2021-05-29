Cancel
Athens, TX

Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 16 days ago

ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFR7DSY00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

