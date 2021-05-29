Daily Weather Forecast For Ottawa
OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.