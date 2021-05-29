Daily Weather Forecast For Ottawa

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 64 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



